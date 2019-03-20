ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone Sizzles With Style In Her Stunning Lava Red Gown

    By
    |
    Deepika Padukone Zee Cine Awards

    Statuesque and graceful, Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in her lava red gown, which was designed by Gaurav Gupta. Deepika selected this number for the Zee Cine Awards 2019 and kept her look minimal. However, this time, she experimented with makeup and hairdo. Take a look at her stylish avatar.

    Deepika Padukone Fashion

    So, Deepika wore a sculptural gown by the designer, which was enhanced by sharp cuts and structural silhouette. The gown was marked by origami folds and accentuated her slender frame. This gown of hers was also delicately pleated and left a train of tulle, which added to the dreamy touch.Like Janhvi, Deepika also kept the accessories light. She wore a bling ring and delicate studs to notch up her avatar.

    Deepika Padukone News

    The makeup was dewy-toned and sans the nude touches. Her makeup came alive with a vibrant red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The partly-tied puffed hairdo elevated her style quotient. Deepika totally gave us a winning look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
