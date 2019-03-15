Deepika Padukone Wows In This Poetic Ivory Outfit As She Unveils Her Wax Statue

ENGLISH

    After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone's wax statue was also unveiled at Madame Tussauds. The actress looked ethereal in an Alberta Ferretti ensemble, which was enhanced by ivory-hue. Her outfit was about giving formal wears a creative and laidback twist. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which totally left us speechless.

    So, Deepika graced the special occasion with her husband, Ranveer Singh. She wore an ensemble from the Limited Edition 19 collection. Her attire of the night consisted of a white suit and a floor length cape. The collared jacket was accentuated by a flared silhouette and a strict departure from the sharply-tailored jackets. Her matching pants were also flared towards the hem and the floor-length cape gave Deepika's attire an interesting dimension.

    Deepika, who also graced the cover of the international edition of Vogue magazine, wore heels by Manolo Blahnik. She accessorised her look with delicate danglers by Lorraine Schwartz. The makeup was beautifully-done with a muted pink lip shade, lightly highlighted cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted loose bun rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
