Deepika & Ranveer Slay It Together In Athleisure Airport Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A couple of months ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wowed us with their ethnic outfits at the airport and now the couple took a 180 degree turn with athleisure ensembles. The duo looked awesome together and this time, they colour-blocked their ensembles. Let's take a look at their airport looks.

Talking about Deepika first, the actress wore a bright all-orange tracksuit. She wore a half-sleeved sweatshirt and paired it with matching pyjamas. The actress teamed her comfy ensemble with white sports shoes, which also contrasted her orange outfit. Deepika accessorised her look with dark shades and carried a black side bag. The makeup was highlighted by a muted pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and the long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a printed sporty outfit. The 'Gully Boy' star wore a black tee and teamed his ensemble with checkered grey jacket and trousers. His jacket and pants were also enhanced by orange and green stripes. The black sports shoes notched up his look and the metallic chain spruced up his avatar. He completed his look with dark shades and a cap. So, how did you find their airport looks? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.