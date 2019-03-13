ENGLISH

    Deepika & Ranveer Slay It Together In Athleisure Airport Outfits

    By
    |
    Deepika & Ranveer

    A couple of months ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wowed us with their ethnic outfits at the airport and now the couple took a 180 degree turn with athleisure ensembles. The duo looked awesome together and this time, they colour-blocked their ensembles. Let's take a look at their airport looks.

    Deepika and Ranveer Airport Looks

    Talking about Deepika first, the actress wore a bright all-orange tracksuit. She wore a half-sleeved sweatshirt and paired it with matching pyjamas. The actress teamed her comfy ensemble with white sports shoes, which also contrasted her orange outfit. Deepika accessorised her look with dark shades and carried a black side bag. The makeup was highlighted by a muted pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and the long tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Deepika And Ranveer Wedding

    Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a printed sporty outfit. The 'Gully Boy' star wore a black tee and teamed his ensemble with checkered grey jacket and trousers. His jacket and pants were also enhanced by orange and green stripes. The black sports shoes notched up his look and the metallic chain spruced up his avatar. He completed his look with dark shades and a cap. So, how did you find their airport looks? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
