ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ranveer Singh Can Set The Spring Fashion Trend With This Vibrant Suit

    By
    |
    Ranveer Singh Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019

    Ranveer Singh looked as spectacular as his wife, Deepika Padukone at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the 'Gully Boy' actor wore a contemporary suit for the occasion. His attire came from NM Design Studio and it came alive with vibrant hues. Let's decode his outfit and look.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion

    So, Ranveer wore a structured waistcoat suit that was accentuated by a velvet touch. Marked by nuanced details, his suit was splashed in a royal blue hue and adorned with printed pink floral blooms. Well, Ranveer certainly wore the brightest outfit at the event. He looked awesome and gave fashion goals to men, who love experimenting. He teamed his vibrant ensemble with a white shirt, which contrasted his suit.

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone

    It was an eye-catching piece and Ranveer paired it with formal black shoes. The actor accessorised his look with dark purple and black shades, which totally enhanced his look and added to the cool quotient. Ranveer totally impressed us with his quirky avatar. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue