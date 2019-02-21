Ranveer Singh Can Set The Spring Fashion Trend With This Vibrant Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ranveer Singh looked as spectacular as his wife, Deepika Padukone at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the 'Gully Boy' actor wore a contemporary suit for the occasion. His attire came from NM Design Studio and it came alive with vibrant hues. Let's decode his outfit and look.

So, Ranveer wore a structured waistcoat suit that was accentuated by a velvet touch. Marked by nuanced details, his suit was splashed in a royal blue hue and adorned with printed pink floral blooms. Well, Ranveer certainly wore the brightest outfit at the event. He looked awesome and gave fashion goals to men, who love experimenting. He teamed his vibrant ensemble with a white shirt, which contrasted his suit.

It was an eye-catching piece and Ranveer paired it with formal black shoes. The actor accessorised his look with dark purple and black shades, which totally enhanced his look and added to the cool quotient. Ranveer totally impressed us with his quirky avatar. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.