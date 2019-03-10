Deepika Padukone Radiates Royal Charm With Her Stunning Sari At The Grand Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone exuded the old world charm and looked nothing short of royalty at the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She draped a Sabyasachi sari for the occasion and as always looked graceful. Her styling was done to perfection and she quite simply looked distinctive at the special occasion. Let's decode her attire.

Deepika made a strong case for red saris and this particular number came from the SS 19 collection of the designer. It was a beautiful sari with intricate golden threadwork and nuanced details. Her sari was highlighted by floral accents and she draped her pallu meticulously-it gave her look an old school touch. The border of her sari featured intricate embroidery and Deepika teamed her drape with a complementing blouse.

The actress added to the regal touch by accessorising her look with a majestic raani haar and she also wore an elaborate choker that came with a brooch, which was crafted out of a precious stone. She notched up her look with floral-cut studs and a delicate ring. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte red lip shade and smoky winged eyeliner. The side-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. Deepika Padukone was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.