Dreamy White Sari Or Fierce Black Gown: Which Attire Of Deepika's Wowed Us More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone graced two events yesterday and she looked as fresh as a daisy for both the occasions. She draped a dreamy sari for the first event and for the second event, the diva wore a fierce black gown. The seasoned actress looked impressive in both the outfits but out of the two, we liked one more than the other. Let's find out, which attire of hers wowed us more.

Deepika Padukone's Dreamy White Sari

Deepika Padukone draped a beautiful ivory sari for the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2019. Designed by Rahul Mishra, the sari was inspired by Mughal sensibilities and was enhanced by intricate chikankari work. It was a lightweight sari and had an asymmetrical hem, which seemed inspired by Mughal architectural splendour. She teamed it with a half-sleeved soft beige blouse, which complemented the sari and was adorned with white floral accents. She wore elaborate floral-cut studs, which notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade, dewy notes, and impeccably-applied kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The side-parted bun rounded out her traditional avatar. Deepika Padukone looked like a dream.

Deepika Padukone's Fierce Black Gown

Deepika Padukone effortlessly sported a contrasting bold gown for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. The actress wore a gown by Amit Aggarwal, which was accentuated by black hue and was sculptural and structural. The gown was deep-necked and was highlighted by textured and exaggerated kaftan sleeves, which gave the gown a dramatic touch. It had a figure-hugging silhouette and a flowy cape. This time, she wore pointed and sleek danglers and chic rings in order to spruce up her look. The makeup was nude-toned and definitely had a bronzer effect. Deepika's makeup was balanced by smoky kohl and muted-toned lip shade. The side-parted impeccable bun completed her stylish avatar. Deepika Padukone was a vision to behold.

Well, she looked spectacular in both the outfits but we liked her slightly more in the sari. Which attire and look of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.