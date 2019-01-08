ENGLISH

Deepika Padukone Stylishly Starts Her New Year With Some Drama And Denims

By
Deepika Padukone Fashion
Instagram

Something salty, something drama, well that's how Deepika Padukone decided to start this year. The actress, who got married to Ranveer Singh last year and gave us a number of traditional fashion goals, broke that monotony of ethnic wears. She opted for this outfit, which we thought was fun and a guaranteed mood-lifter.

Deepika Padukone Style
Instagram

She wore this outfit for a Facebook Live event and we thought it was the perfect ensemble for the event. Deepika played with denims but her denims were not the typical blue ones. She wore an ivory outfit with a tinge of blue. Her attire consisted of a structured top, which she teamed with distressed bottoms and she also notched up her casual look with a flared jacket with ruffled edges. Her ensemble of the evening was accentuated by stickers that said, 'Drama' and 'Salty'.

Deepika Padukone Facebook Live Event
Instagram

Her attire came from the eponymous label, Kanika Goyal. She paired her outfit with classy red Louboutin pumps, which went well with her outfit. Deepika's makeup was highlighted by pink touches. It was dewy and we particularly loved her eye makeup, which was marked by mascara and a glossy pink eyeshadow. The middle-parted tresses were slightly messy and wrapped up her look of the day. Deepika looked beyond stunning and gave us goals. What do you think about her ensemble? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
     

