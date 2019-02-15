Deepika Padukone's Flowy Attire Is What You Would Want To Buy Immediately Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Spring is around the corner and Deepika Padukone's dress game is getting stronger. The actress wore a summer-worthy gown for the Sportstar Aces awards. Her father, Prakash Padukone was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Deepika graced the event with Ranveer Singh and mother, Ujjala Padukone. Deepika looked stunning in her Gauri & Nainika number.

The diva, who was recently spotted in a coral gown at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, sported an organza gown for this special occasion. The gown came from the designer duo's Resort'19 collection and was inspired from the midwest. Enhanced by flowy silhouette and halter bodice with a ruffled floral accent, this attire was all things twirl-worthy. Dipped in the shades of red and pink, Deepika's attire was a floral delight. It was a backless number and came with a cape.

She teamed her voluminous gown with floral-shaped studs, which went well with her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and light mascara accompanied by pink eye shadow. The middle-parted loose bun rounded out her romantic gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.