    Deepika Padukone Makes A Grand Entry In This Spectacular Modern Victorian Gown

    Deepika Padukone Fashion

    Deepika Padukone's outfit at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 was absolutely voluminous and spectacular. The actress made a stunning fashion statement and gave us one of the most elevated looks. She wore an attire by the designer Jean-Louis Sabaji and brought alive the ballroom effect at a glamorous event.

    Taking a departure from the structured formal silhouettes, Deepika's ensemble was dreamy but with dramatic elements. She wore a coral taffeta puffball gown that came with an off-shouldered sharp bodice with wrinkled accents and the skirt was vehemently flared with crisp and asymmetrical hem. The black hue on the bodice added contrast in terms of hue and enhanced her ensemble. Deepika's gown was definitely accentuated by fine textures and beckoned us to delve into the fashion sensibilities of the Victorian era but with a modern perspective.

    Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika accessorised her look with an elegant ring and statement and vibrant hoop earrings. The makeup was marked by dewy touches and consisted of a light pink lip shade and well-defined mascara accompanied by natural pink eye shadow. The middle-parted romantic tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's gown and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: deepika padukone filmfare
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
