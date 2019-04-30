ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oversized Shirt Is Absolutely Trendy, Proves Deepika Padukone With This Outfit

    By
    |
    Deepika Padukone Fashion

    So, basically it can be hot out there and you might want to wear something that makes you sweat less. Well, if you are thinking what to wear on a humid afternoon, Deepika Padukone has an outfit suggestion for you. She made use of the wardrobe basics and she also made it pretty evident that oversized shirts are becoming trendy.

    Fuss-free and breathable, Deepika donned an unapologetically flared shirt that was full-sleeved with asymmetrical cuts. It was a smart collared shirt, which she paired with blue denims and with this, Deepika gave us a fashion goal of the day. She also teamed her ensemble with sports shoes, which added tp the comfort quotient.

    Deepika Padukone Style

    The prolific actress accessorised her look with classy frames and her makeup was highlighted by nude touches. The ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar and we must say, Deepika's look was relatable and humble. Are you inspired enough? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue