Oversized Shirt Is Absolutely Trendy, Proves Deepika Padukone With This Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, basically it can be hot out there and you might want to wear something that makes you sweat less. Well, if you are thinking what to wear on a humid afternoon, Deepika Padukone has an outfit suggestion for you. She made use of the wardrobe basics and she also made it pretty evident that oversized shirts are becoming trendy.

Fuss-free and breathable, Deepika donned an unapologetically flared shirt that was full-sleeved with asymmetrical cuts. It was a smart collared shirt, which she paired with blue denims and with this, Deepika gave us a fashion goal of the day. She also teamed her ensemble with sports shoes, which added tp the comfort quotient.

The prolific actress accessorised her look with classy frames and her makeup was highlighted by nude touches. The ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar and we must say, Deepika's look was relatable and humble. Are you inspired enough? Let us know that in the comment section.