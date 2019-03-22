Deepika Padukone Gives Us Simple Airport Outfit Goals With A Bomber Jacket & Denims Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone, who appeared on the cover of Vogue International recently, looked smart and classy at the airport. She gave us travel-worthy outfit goals and kept it really simple- something, which we found so refreshing. So, let's decode her airport ensemble and look, which totally had all our attention.

So, the prolific actress, sported a camouflage bomber jacket and paired it with distressed half denims. It was a stunning combination, something which we could ace easily too. She paired her ensemble with black-hued sports shoes, which went well with her look. Deepika accessorised her look with a chic watch and round-shaped dark frames.

As for her jewellery, Deepika wore a delicate bracelet. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by a matte pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her airport avatar. Deepika looked awesome. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's airport attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.