Deepika's Impeccable Or Anushka's Casual: Whose Airport Look Inspired You More?
Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport and they both looked awesome in their fuss-free avatars. The divas flaunted the basic airport outfits and looked effortlessly stylish. While Deepika's look was impeccable, Anushka's look was more casual. Let's decode their airport looks and you can tell us whose look was more slay-worthy.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in Delhi, post wrapping-up Delhi schedule of 'Chhapak'. She kept it simple basically and wore a black half-sleeved tee and teamed it with blue denims. Deepika wore black ankle-length boots and carried a textured black side bag with her. She also sported shades and enhanced her look with a muted-toned lip shade. The neat ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma was spotted with Virat Kohli and she wore a brown-hued ensemble. The actress paired her woollen crotchet sweater with brown pants. She sported white-hued sneakers and carried a printed side bag with her. She accessorised her look with golden frames and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. Anushka completed her look with a middle-parted ponytail.