Anushka Sharma's Shirt Dress Is For A Damsel With No Distress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma looked smart in the latest airport outfit of hers. Her dress seemed military-inspired and was absolutely fuss-free. It was one of the most outstanding airport outfits that we had seen in a past few week. Let's take a look at her outfit, which has all our attention.

So, the 'Zero' actress wore a shirt dress that was half-sleeved and dipped in a muted brown shade. Her tuxedo dress was structured and came with a belt. With this attire, Anushka made a strong case for the shirt dress trend. She teamed her dress with white sneakers, which went well with her dress. Well, this was the dress that would have instantly made you feel confident and stand apart.

She carried a textured black side bag with her and accessorised her look with bracelets and a watch. She also wore her signature dark round shades to spruce up her look. The makeup was light and notched up by a pink lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her airport look. Anushka looked amazing and gave us airport outfit goals? What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.