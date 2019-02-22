Anushka Sharma Gives Us Vacay Vibes With This Easy Breezy Airport Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma boasts one of the most experimental airport looks but hers are totally backed by comfort quotient. The latest attire of hers was easy breezy and laidback. She absolutely gave us a chilled out airport outfit suggestion, which was a cross between a formal and resort wear. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the actress and producer wore a collared jumpsuit, which was accentuated by an earthy tone of blue. This ensemble of hers actually gave us holiday vibes and was certainly mood-lifting. Her attire was marked by subtle white stripes and featured a button-down. The sleeves were bishop-style and the pyjamas were flared. Anushka teamed her attire with black sandals, which went well with her ensemble.

The actress accessorised her look with dark shades, which notched up her style quotient. She also carried a big black Fendi bag with her. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade and the signature middle-parted tresses completed her look. Anushka looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.