Poetic Drape! Anushka Sharma's Hand-embroidered Cocktail Sari Is A Masterpiece

Anushka Sharma has been impressing us with her sari game and at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception, she upped her style quotient. The prolific actress showed us her experimental side and kept alive the vintage charm. She was definitely one of the best-dressed divas at the event. Let's take a look at her style statement.

She channelled the 60s look with her gorgeous sari, which was designed by the ace designer, Sabyasachi. She wore an exquisite hand-embroidered cocktail sari that left us mesmerised. Anushka's sari came alive with French knots and hand-cut brass sequins and crystals, which were accentuated by sepia-tinted sea-foam hue. The pallu of her sari was elaborated with semi-precious stones. The actress teamed her sari with a complementing sleeveless blouse and that completed her attire.

Anushka accesorised her look with a statement 60's choker, which was adorned with Zambian emeralds and rose-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds. Her asymmetrical leaf-shaped earrings were crafted out of Colombian emeralds and brilliant-cut diamonds. The jewellery came from Sabyasachi Fine & Heritage Jewelry. Anushka's makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She rounded out her look with a middle-parted ponytail.

Well, Anushka Sharma took our breath away. What do you think about her look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.