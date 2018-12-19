Anushka Sharma Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Outfit Of The Night Was More Glamorous?

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma graced the sets of the hit reality show, 'Indian Idol' with Shah Rukh Khan. The prolific actors were there to promote their upcoming movie, 'Zero'. This time, Anushka and Katrina left us speechless with their fashion statements. They wore interesting outfits, which had all our attention.

So, Katrina wore a jumpsuit by Peter Pilotto. Her jumpsuit was dipped in contrasting hues of deep marsala, shiny blue, and emerald green. Though it exuded casual vibes, her attire was most definitely a party wear. It partly featured a sleeveless bodice and partly was accentuated by ruffled accents. The bottoms were flared and Katrina completed her look with maroon pumps. Her makeup was light with a soft pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The wavy tresses spruced up her avatar.

Anushka Sharma sizzles in shimmery gown as she promotes film Zero | Boldsky

Anushka, on the other hand, wore a gown by Monisha Jaising, which we thought was every inch eye-catching. Her gown was enhanced by multi-coloured intricate patterns and a one-shouldered overlapping silhouette. It was accentuated by dark hues and made for a perfect night party wear. Her gown featured a deep side slit and she paired her outfit of the night with strappy pencil heels. Anushka's makeup was marked by a nude lip shade and smoky kohl. She also kept her tresses wavy and that rounded out her look.

Well, we found Anushka's attire more awesome than Katrina's. What do you think? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.