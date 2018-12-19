ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Anushka Sharma Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Outfit Of The Night Was More Glamorous?

By
Katrina and Anushka

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma graced the sets of the hit reality show, 'Indian Idol' with Shah Rukh Khan. The prolific actors were there to promote their upcoming movie, 'Zero'. This time, Anushka and Katrina left us speechless with their fashion statements. They wore interesting outfits, which had all our attention.

Anushka Katrina Shah Rukh Khan

So, Katrina wore a jumpsuit by Peter Pilotto. Her jumpsuit was dipped in contrasting hues of deep marsala, shiny blue, and emerald green. Though it exuded casual vibes, her attire was most definitely a party wear. It partly featured a sleeveless bodice and partly was accentuated by ruffled accents. The bottoms were flared and Katrina completed her look with maroon pumps. Her makeup was light with a soft pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The wavy tresses spruced up her avatar.

nushka Sharma Zero
Anushka Sharma sizzles in shimmery gown as she promotes film Zero | Boldsky

Anushka, on the other hand, wore a gown by Monisha Jaising, which we thought was every inch eye-catching. Her gown was enhanced by multi-coloured intricate patterns and a one-shouldered overlapping silhouette. It was accentuated by dark hues and made for a perfect night party wear. Her gown featured a deep side slit and she paired her outfit of the night with strappy pencil heels. Anushka's makeup was marked by a nude lip shade and smoky kohl. She also kept her tresses wavy and that rounded out her look.

Well, we found Anushka's attire more awesome than Katrina's. What do you think? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The Purpose Of Life For Humans
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue