Anushka Sharma Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Midi Dress We Found More Awesome?

Finally, we saw Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, and the director of the film, Anand L. Rai coming together to promote their upcoming movie, 'Zero'. The actresses Anushka and Katrina wore pretty dresses for the occasion. Let's decode their ensembles.

Talking about Katrina first, the diva wore a more winter-worthy dress. Her dress was dipped in the metallic shade of brown and was full-sleeved. It featured an overlapping detail and made for a great party wear number. Katrina paired her dress with silver pencil heels and her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses completed her event look.

Anushka wore a summery dress in winter chills. She wore a midi dress by Appapop and it was an asymmetrical attire with a flowy silhouette. Her attire was ideal for a resort vacation and she paired it with brown Aquazzura sandals and hoop earrings from Misho. Her makeup was enhanced by a nude lip shade and the middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her look.

We loved their midi outfits but considering the occasion, we thought Katrina looked more awesome. What do you think? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.