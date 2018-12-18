ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Anushka Sharma Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Midi Dress We Found More Awesome?

By
Anushka Katrina Shah Rukh Khan

Finally, we saw Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, and the director of the film, Anand L. Rai coming together to promote their upcoming movie, 'Zero'. The actresses Anushka and Katrina wore pretty dresses for the occasion. Let's decode their ensembles.

Katrina Kaif Zero

Talking about Katrina first, the diva wore a more winter-worthy dress. Her dress was dipped in the metallic shade of brown and was full-sleeved. It featured an overlapping detail and made for a great party wear number. Katrina paired her dress with silver pencil heels and her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses completed her event look.

Anushka and Katrina Kaif Zero

Anushka wore a summery dress in winter chills. She wore a midi dress by Appapop and it was an asymmetrical attire with a flowy silhouette. Her attire was ideal for a resort vacation and she paired it with brown Aquazzura sandals and hoop earrings from Misho. Her makeup was enhanced by a nude lip shade and the middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her look.

We loved their midi outfits but considering the occasion, we thought Katrina looked more awesome. What do you think? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue