Something Sheer And Cape: Janhvi, Katrina, and Deepika Are Setting Similar Trends

By
Bollywood Actresses Same Outfits

Katrina Kaif wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock gown yesterday for the Star Screen Awards. It was a beautiful number but it also reminded us of Janhvi Kapoor's ensemble at the Vogue Beauty Awards and Deepika Padukone's attire for Cannes this year. While the gowns weren't exactly similar but the feathery, sheer accents, cape, and the hue were a common feature. With their ensembles, these three divas are setting some unique trends.

Deepika Padukone Fashion

Coming to Deepika's gown first, the actress walked the red carpet at Cannes this year in a Zuhair Murad number. The attire was dipped in an ivory shade and enhanced by intricate floral embroidery and translucent fabric. The cape was also tastefully done and cascaded like a chandelier. Deepika wore minimal jewellery and a nude makeup. The side-swept tresses completed her gorgeous look.

Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

Janhvi Kapoor surprised us with her off-shouldered Ralph & Russo number at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. She nailed the ice-princess look. Her gown was accentuated by feathers and ruffles. The ivory gown also had a floor-length cape, which was adorned with nature-inspired motifs. She accessorised her look with complementing studs and wore a dewy makeup. Janhvi also kept her tresses side-swept.

Katrina Kaif Fashion

Katrina Kaif wore an ivory-hued number that hugged her slender frame and featured feathery accents towards the border. Her gown also came with a sheer cape that was meticulously and minimally embellished. Her makeup was nude and she too notched up her look with a side-swept hairdo. Katrina completed her look with delicate matching earrings.

So, whose gown did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 14:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
     

