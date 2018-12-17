Star Screen Awards 2018: Which Diva Wore What Outfit?

The first film award ceremony of this year, Star Screen Awards 2018 saw A-listers from the B-town industry. From Shabana Azmi to Alia Bhatt, the award function was a glamorous affair. The actresses came fashionably dressed. Let's find out who wore what at the Star Screen Awards.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for 'Raazi' and she wore a dreamy gown for the occasion. Her attire of the night came from Winnie Couture and it featured an embellished sleeveless bodice and a voluminous skirt with ruffled accents. Her makeup was minimally done with a soft pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail rounded out her look. Well, she looked cute as ever.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty went for a structural attire by Amit Aggarwal. Her ensemble of the night was enhanced by nuanced details and was definitely figure-flattering. It featured a ruffled sleeve with sharp accents and an asymmetrical neckline. The makeup was done beautifully with a deep pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and the middle-parted sleek hairdo. Diana looked beyond awesome.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila wore a voluminous attire which had a touch of sharp accents. Her fusion outfit was dipped in a brown shade and was by Shantanu & Nikhil. It was a high-neck attire with a flared skirt and a cross-bodied structural pallu. She accessorised her look minimally with a ring and studs. While we loved her ensemble, we didn't like her hairdo.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor wore a dazzling ensemble by Krésha Bajaj. Her attire consisted of a shirt-like bodice with sheer accents and a flared skirt. It was intricately embroidered and sequinned attire. However, while her attire was fine, we thought her choker and maangtikka ruined the look. Also, we wished she had opted for a softer lip shade.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha wore a red-carpet perfect gown. Her ensemble was dipped in a wine-red shade and Nushrat pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Her gown was full-sleeved and amazingly sequinned. It featured a satiny cape and a high side slit. She wore a dewy makeup, tight bun, and sleek danglers to notch up her sizzling avatar. She looked awesome.

Katrina Kaif

Well, we have seen this style of the gown on a number of occasions. Janhvi Kapoor had also worn a similar gown earlier for a red-carpet event. Nonetheless, Katrina looked pretty in this feathery cape gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The tresses were side-swept and chic danglers completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi went for a super bold black gown but she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. Her attire was dramatic and spruced up by appliqués and sequins. It also had sheer accents and Nora's styling was done to perfection. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a nude lip shade. The sleek tresses and stunning earrings rounded out her look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has been impressing us with her style statements. The 'Gold' actress wore a deep-necked and a dramatic gown by Robert Abi Nader. It was a meticulously embellished outfit that featured a flared skirt with sharp pleats. She also kept her look jewellery-free for the night. The dewy makeup and the stunning hairdo notched up her look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sported an experimental look but she didn't look that great. Her attire of the night was by Anamika Khanna and it featured a bralet and flared bottoms. The ensemble was also notched up by a dramatic organza cape with ruffled accents. The makeup was beautifully done with smoky kohl and the tight knot hairdo went well with her attire but the layered pearl necklace was kind of overwhelming.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma gave us one of the most refreshing outfits of the night and reminded us of Ranveer Singh's Bollywood-inspired suit. She wore a fusion sari ensemble by Satya Paul, which was inspired by dazzling divas of Bollywood. It was a classic pop art sari and Adah teamed it with white sneakers (something very unusual for the red carpet). Her wavy bob cut hairdo and earrings rounded out her look.

So, whose attire did you love the most? Let us know that in the comment section.