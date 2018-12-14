ENGLISH

Deepika Padukone's Red Beaded Dress For Kids' Choice Awards Is All Things Fun

Deepika Padukone graced the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and was dressed in a Sabyasachi outfit for the occasion. The actress looked radiant in her shift dress and it seems to us that red is one of the favourite hues of Deepika.

So, the newlywed actress wore a sleeveless dress that was structured but not exactly figure-flattering. It was sharply V-necked and the dress was accentuated by sheer accents. It was intricately embellished with stunning sequins and beads. The dress also featured overlapping details and Deepika paired her backless attire with red ankle strap heels.

She spruced up her look with ruby and diamond earrings, which came from the jewellery label, Diosa. Apart from her earrings, Deepika sported traditional wedding jewellery, which included a mangalsutra and chooda (red bangles). Her makeup was nude and highlighted by a muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She made a fun, slightly messy hairdo, which we so liked, as she gave a break to her usual middle-parted buns.

So, how did you find Deepika Padukone's latest look and attire of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Friday, December 14, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
