Wow! Anushka Sharma Gives Her Formal Look An Informal Twist

By
Anushka Sharma Zero

After 'Sui Dhaaga', Anushka Sharma is busy promoting 'Zero', which also has Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The actress recently promoted the movie with Shah Rukh Khan and wore a smart formal wear for the occasion. However, her formal wear had a bit of glam touch and adding to that, Anushka's pants game is going strong.

Anushka Sharma Fashion

The actress looked radiant and gorgeous in her ensemble, which consisted of a white top that featured ruffled accents. Anushka teamed it with a full-sleeved black jacket and dazzling pants, which were flared and notched up by shimmery accents. Now that was a smart and comfortable look- something we could easily try too.

Anushka Katrina Shah Rukh Khan

She paired her outfit with black-hued sandals, which went well with her ensemble. Her look was impeccable and highlighted by a nude lip shade and smoky kohl. We also loved the middle-parted sleek tresses as it perfectly complemented her formal avatar. Anushka wore dazzling studs, which completed her look.

So, how did you find Anushka Sharma's look of the day? Tell us that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood anushka sharma
    Monday, December 17, 2018, 16:46 [IST]
