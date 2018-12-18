Anushka Sharma Rules Airport Style With Her All-denim Outfit

Denims are classic and denims are forever. This was proved by none other than Anushka Sharma, who was papped at the airport in a denim outfit. Her attire was pretty quirky and experimental. Well, you can always expect Anushka Sharma to leave your surprised.
Actually, this attire of hers was something we could wear too. It was an eye-catching number for sure but it also seemed comfortable and cool. It was a collared outfit that consisted of a long jacket and jeans. The jacket was pretty structural and featured big pockets, which made her attire seem like a practical-wear too. The matching jeans were straight-fit and the outfit, on the whole, was accentuated by distressed edges.
Anushka paired her outfit with white sports shoes, which went well with her ensemble. She carried a big handbag with her. Anushka accessorised her look with round-framed dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.
So, how did you find Anushka Sharma's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
