ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Anushka Sharma Rules Airport Style With Her All-denim Outfit

By
Anushka Sharma Airport Looks

Denims are classic and denims are forever. This was proved by none other than Anushka Sharma, who was papped at the airport in a denim outfit. Her attire was pretty quirky and experimental. Well, you can always expect Anushka Sharma to leave your surprised.

Anushka Sharma fashion

Actually, this attire of hers was something we could wear too. It was an eye-catching number for sure but it also seemed comfortable and cool. It was a collared outfit that consisted of a long jacket and jeans. The jacket was pretty structural and featured big pockets, which made her attire seem like a practical-wear too. The matching jeans were straight-fit and the outfit, on the whole, was accentuated by distressed edges.

Anushka Sharma News

Anushka paired her outfit with white sports shoes, which went well with her ensemble. She carried a big handbag with her. Anushka accessorised her look with round-framed dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Anushka Sharma Zero

So, how did you find Anushka Sharma's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood anushka sharma
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue