Anushka Sharma's Street-style Outfit Is Our Latest OOTD Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma's simple street-style look had all our attention. She looked impeccable and stylish in her latest outfit, which was so spring-worthy. We totally loved her ensemble and she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. Her attire was a lot about florals. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Anushka stepped out in a top and jeans. Her full-sleeved top featured a sharp lapel neckline and was accentuated by overlapping details. It was a pastel pink top that was spruced up by a sprinkle of floral prints and she teamed her top with sky blue-hued distressed denims and a rope-like belt. It was a stunning combination and Anushka elevated her look with ruffled sandals, which went well with her ensemble.

Anushka accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her street-style avatar. Anushka looked smart and classy as always. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.