ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Anushka Sharma's Street-style Outfit Is Our Latest OOTD

    By
    |
    Anushka Sharma Fashion

    Anushka Sharma's simple street-style look had all our attention. She looked impeccable and stylish in her latest outfit, which was so spring-worthy. We totally loved her ensemble and she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. Her attire was a lot about florals. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Anushka Sharma Style

    So, Anushka stepped out in a top and jeans. Her full-sleeved top featured a sharp lapel neckline and was accentuated by overlapping details. It was a pastel pink top that was spruced up by a sprinkle of floral prints and she teamed her top with sky blue-hued distressed denims and a rope-like belt. It was a stunning combination and Anushka elevated her look with ruffled sandals, which went well with her ensemble.

    Anushka Sharma Street Style Look

    Anushka accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her street-style avatar. Anushka looked smart and classy as always. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue