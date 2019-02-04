ENGLISH

Cool, Classy, And Sassy, Virat & Anushka Wowed Us Again With Their Airport Looks

By
Virat And Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at the airport after a long time. The couple were holidaying and returned to the country in cool outfits. They flaunted street-style looks and fashionably seemed co-ordinated in terms of style. So, let's find out what they wore that caught our attention.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma

Anushka, whose style sense is extremely individualistic, went for an oversized kurta-style top that was three-quarter-sleeved and was enhanced by flared silhouette and asymmetrical hemline. It was a bandhgala top and she paired it with a pair of white distressed denims with ragged edges. The actress wore white sports shoes with her ensemble and accessorised her look with dark shades and chic jewellery. She carried a textured side bag with her and also upped her look with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma Fashion

Virat also showed us his casual side by donning an all-black outfit, which consisted of a top and matching distressed denims. The full-sleeved light blue denim jacket accentuated his style quotient and she paired it with white-hued sports shoes and round-framed shoes. The cricketer carried a side bag with him. So, what do you think about Virat and Anushka's latest airport avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
     

