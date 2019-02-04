Cool, Classy, And Sassy, Virat & Anushka Wowed Us Again With Their Airport Looks

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at the airport after a long time. The couple were holidaying and returned to the country in cool outfits. They flaunted street-style looks and fashionably seemed co-ordinated in terms of style. So, let's find out what they wore that caught our attention.
Anushka, whose style sense is extremely individualistic, went for an oversized kurta-style top that was three-quarter-sleeved and was enhanced by flared silhouette and asymmetrical hemline. It was a bandhgala top and she paired it with a pair of white distressed denims with ragged edges. The actress wore white sports shoes with her ensemble and accessorised her look with dark shades and chic jewellery. She carried a textured side bag with her and also upped her look with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.
Virat also showed us his casual side by donning an all-black outfit, which consisted of a top and matching distressed denims. The full-sleeved light blue denim jacket accentuated his style quotient and she paired it with white-hued sports shoes and round-framed shoes. The cricketer carried a side bag with him. So, what do you think about Virat and Anushka's latest airport avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
