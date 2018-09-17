Virat Kohli's All-cool & Anushka Sharma's All-black Airport Looks Are Totally Fuss-free

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the coolest couples ever from B-town. They never fail to give us wow-worthy fashion goals. If we talk about their airport fashion, both of them like to keep it sassy and going. We admire them for their free-spirited and totally fuss-free looks. This time too, Virat and Anushka stepped out in groovy numbers.

Coming to Anushka first, she wore an all-black ensemble. The actress paired her black-hued cropped shirt with matching jeans. So, Anushka wore a collared shirt that was structured but got accentuated by a flared and pleated hemline. It was updated by a button-down detail and also, it was rare to see a shirt as a crop top.

The actress wore a pair of distressed denims, which gave her look a kickass touch. But most of all, we were surprised to see a shrug-like feature, which gave her attire an interesting dimension. Anushka paired her outfit with white-hued sports shoes, black shades, and her impeccable ponytail completed her look.

Virat, on the other hand, wore a white-hued tee and paired it with classic blue-hued jeans. He also wore white sports shoes and a sports cap rounded off his look.

Don't you think they both looked awesome together? How did you find their look?