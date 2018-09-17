Subscribe to Boldsky
Virat Kohli's All-cool & Anushka Sharma's All-black Airport Looks Are Totally Fuss-free

By
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the coolest couples ever from B-town. They never fail to give us wow-worthy fashion goals. If we talk about their airport fashion, both of them like to keep it sassy and going. We admire them for their free-spirited and totally fuss-free looks. This time too, Virat and Anushka stepped out in groovy numbers.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Fashion

Coming to Anushka first, she wore an all-black ensemble. The actress paired her black-hued cropped shirt with matching jeans. So, Anushka wore a collared shirt that was structured but got accentuated by a flared and pleated hemline. It was updated by a button-down detail and also, it was rare to see a shirt as a crop top.

Virat Kohli cricket

The actress wore a pair of distressed denims, which gave her look a kickass touch. But most of all, we were surprised to see a shrug-like feature, which gave her attire an interesting dimension. Anushka paired her outfit with white-hued sports shoes, black shades, and her impeccable ponytail completed her look.

Anushka Sharma fashion

Virat, on the other hand, wore a white-hued tee and paired it with classic blue-hued jeans. He also wore white sports shoes and a sports cap rounded off his look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Don't you think they both looked awesome together? How did you find their look? Let us know in the comment section.

