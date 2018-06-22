Subscribe to Boldsky
Anushka Sharma Says Bye To Virat Kohli In The Cutest Stylish Avatar Ever

By Devika
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma gives the most assorted style goals. Sometimes, she is all sporty, sometimes chic, and then other times, quirky. This time, she was spotted saying goodbye to hubby Virat Kohli and their pic not only gave couple goals but also burnt the internet.

The duo tightly hugged and we thought of the numbers, 'Never Let Me Go' and 'Leaving On A Jet Plane'. It was such a cute picture that our hearts melted and we couldn't stop 'awwing'. And also, we couldn't help but crushing over Anushka's cute dress that we thought was the perfect summer wear.

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actress wore a shirt dress that was cool and quirky. Her dress was short, collared, and half-sleeved and she folded it a bit. It was breezy and breathable and Anushka rocked it like a pro. The dress featured pink and white stripes, which we thought was amazing.

Anushka Sharma fashion

However, she has given us reasons to believe that 'Suppandi' is her favourite comic character, as she again sported an attire with this character printed on it. On the front of her summery dress, the attire featured Suppandi's face and on the back, there was a huge space dedicated to this iconic character. The back of her dress read, 'Folk Tales' above the cartoon.

Anushka wore white sports shoes with the dress and tied a bun that complemented her style. Her sunglasses completed and accentuated her look.

Well, if you are a Suppandi and Anushka Sharma fan, you must get a hand on this dress and share the post too.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 17:02 [IST]
