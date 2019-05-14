ENGLISH

    Cannes Throwback: The Top 5 Fashion Moments Of Deepika Padukone From Cannes Film Festival

    Deepika Padukone Cannes

    Deepika Padukone's fashion game at Cannes Film Festival has been classy and fun. The actress has given us a number of stunning fashion moments at the prestigious film festival. So far, her Cannes fashion journey has been full of memorable ensembles. She has perfected the art of dressing up for this film festival. Right from sari to her gowns, Deepika's fashion has only evolved with time. Let's decode her five awe-inspiring red carpet looks from the Cannes Film Festival.

    The Rohit Bal Sari

    Traditional outfits can be a tricky proposition at Cannes because Indian celebs tend to go overboard with ethnic. However, Deepika Padukone was a game changer in this department. She stunned the fashion critics with her gorgeous sari, which was designed by Rohit Bal. Her ivory sari was detailed with elaborate thread work in gold. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. The makeup was nude-toned and the high bun completed her look. Well, with this sari look, Deepika Padukone brought in modern minimalism.

    The Marchesa Gown

    Deepika Padukone even flaunted her sexier side at the red carpet with her wine red Marchesa gown. Her one-shouldered gown was enhanced by sheer fabric and also featured meticulous floral accents. It was a bold gown that took her fashion game notches higher. She also elevated her makeup look with a red wine-hued lip shade and well-defined kohl. The de Grisogono earrings and Jimmy Choo heels upped her look. We also loved the wavy middle-parted tresses, which added to the wild touch.

    The Brandon Maxwell Gown

    The diva flaunted one of the most impeccable looks at Cannes Film Festival with her Brandon Maxwell gown (who, by the way, designed Lady Gaga's Met Gala 2019 outfit). It was a bottle green cape gown, which was voluminous and dramatic in every aspect. The one-shouldered gown also featured a thigh-high slit and she teamed it with complementing sandals by Chloe Gosselin. Her beautiful nature-inspired earrings and that delicate bracelet came from de Grisogono. Her neat bun suited her but it was her green eye shadow that totally caught our eyeballs.

    The Ashi Studio Gown

    Deepika looked her theatrical best last year in this Ashi Studio gown, which was splashed in pink hue. Her gown was absolutely sculptural and ruffled with a train of tulle. This was one of the best red carpet moments ever at Cannes and we loved the sharp winged-bodice of her attire. She paired her gown with pointed pink pumps, which matched with her gown and kept her look minimal with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. The nude-toned lip shade and the winged eyeliner accompanied by glossy pink eye shadow worked wonders on her.

    The Zuhair Murad Gown

    The actress also kept it dreamy and bold last year with Zuhair Murad gown that was ivory-hued and featured a long cape. The gown was accentuated by lace work and floral applique. Her attire was also detailed with sheer accents, which enhanced her ensemble. It was a figure-flattering number and Deepika spruced up her avatar with those chic earrings. The makeup was dewy and the side-swept wavy tresses added to the romantic touch.

    We wonder what Deepika will be wearing this year and which designer she will choose. However, till now, we have loved each and every outfit of hers at Cannes. Our favourite would be her Ashi Studio ruffled number because that was seriously a bold experimental move and Deepika totally nailed it. Which attire of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

