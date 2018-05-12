Cannes 2018: Deepika Amazes As The Winged Angel

Deepika Padukone made a statement today as she donned a gown, which was not only voluminous but also spoke volumes. There was something very poetic and dreamy about her latest Cannes pink-hued gown that our thoughts meandered to some magical land, where creativity has no bounds.

With whispers of tulle and layers of ruffles, she elevated her dressing game and made the meme-makers shut up, who trolled her for making the stereotypical fashion choices.

Her layered Ashi Studio outfit was every inch avant-garde and surreal. The hot pink colour of her larger-than-life attire beautifully juxtaposed with the picturesque backdrop of French Riviera as she posed gracefully for the shutterbugs.

On the red carpet, Dippy was having fun like pulling the tongue out but what caught our attention was her dramatic wings. But for these theatrical wings otherwise, her dress would have looked a lot toned-down. Deepika's knee-high dress flaunted the shapely legs of leggy lass.

The 'Padmaavat' actor tied a high bun and her matching pumps complemented the dress. Well, we are glad that Deepika amped up her style quotient notches higher.

