Just In: Deepika Is The Traffic-Stopper At Cannes 2018

Deepika Padukone just returned from the superbowl of fashion, Met Gala, and now she is all set to attend the most glamorous film festival, the Cannes.
The lady, who has been making news around the globe with her talent and unique fashion sense, certainly needs a break!
And she just took some time off from her busy schedule by teaming a pair of high-waist denims with a plain white yet sexy crop top. Her denims perfectly accentuated her svelte frame as she posed effortlessly at her hotel's balcony. Her round-framed sunglasses amped up her style quotient and she accessorized her smoking hot look with a pair of pencil heels.
The smoking hot diva is all things cool and the traffic-stopper at French Riviera. Dippy has a knack of slaying it almost every time.
The 'Padmaavat' actor just gave us wardrobe-inspiration for this summer. Did she inspire you too?
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
Related Articles
- Neha Dhupia Looks Like A Dream in Her Pink Wedding Lehenga
- Cannes 2018: Awwesome! Huma Brings Cool Glitz At An After Party
- Who Stole The Show At Cannes 2018: Huma or Kangana
- Cannes 2018: Kangana Is A Femme Fatale On The First Day
- Cannes 2018: Huma Slays It In A White Gown
- From Flirty To Fuss-Free, #Sari Goals For This Summer