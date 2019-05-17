Boss Lady, Quirky, Or Romantic: Which Cannes Look And Outfit Of Deepika's Wooed You The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone totally stunned us with her bow-inspired Peter Dundas gown, which she wore for the red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Today, she gave us three off the red carpet outfits, which totally left us jaw-dropped. She wore three contrasting ensembles today for her photoshoot. While in one she exuded formal vibes, the other two were on the quirky and romantic side. Let's decode her ensembles and looks.

The Striped Pantsuit

Deepika looked amazing in her striped pantsuit and totally radiated the boss lady vibes. Her pantsuit came from the label, Loewe and it had that timeless touch. Her attire was structured and consisted of a classy blazer and flared pants. Deepika's ensemble was dominated by blue and white stripes and she colour-blocked it with orange pencil heels from Stuart Weitzman. The diva accessorised her look with chic Wave Breaker earrings, which came from Misho's SS 19 collection. The makeup had a tinge of bronzer and was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with a pink eye shadow. The tresses added a carefree touch to her look and we absolutely loved it.

The Colour-Blocked Dress

With her second look, Deepika channelled the boho vibes and added a quirky factor to her avatar. She looked pretty chilled-out in her voluminous and dramatic black dress that was asymmetrical and sheer. The dress was partly contrasted by a neon green bra top, which featured abstract prints in black. Her attire came from the label, Off-White. Deepika gave her look a sporty touch by pairing her ensemble with equally eye-catching black sports shoes. Those neon green shades were simply too hard to miss and we thought she upped the sassy factor. The sleek wavy tresses completed her awe-inspiring avatar.

The All-White Outfit

The latest ensemble was about summer romance and came from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The attire was about delicacy, floating fabric, and soothing vibes. She wore a bra, which was cloaked by a sheer appliqué overlay. She teamed it with high-waist cotton pants and a signature braided belt from the brand. Deepika paired her ensemble with beige-hued pumps, which contrasted her attire. She accessorised her look with round-framed shades. The makeup was enhanced by a brown lip shade and subtle kohl accompanied by an eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look of the day.

So, which ensemble of Deepika Padukone's wowed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.