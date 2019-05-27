ENGLISH

    Deepika & Sonam Made Colourful Splashes In Their Sabyasachi Outfits

    By
    |
    Deepika and Sonam

    Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently donned Sabyasachi outfits, which were just amazing. While one went for a vibrant number, the other played with earthy tones. With their outfits, they exuded power and elegance. They celebrated the craftsmanship of the country and beckoned discerning modern women to step out of their comfort zone. They looked their sartorial best. Let's decode their ensembles and looks.

    Sonam Kapoor Fashion
    PC: The House Of Pixels

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently had a photoshoot, where she donned an all-black Sabyasachi outfit that came from the designer's 'Kashgaar Bazaar' collection. Her attire was mainly polka-dotted and consisted of a risqué flared kurta that was accentuated by sheer accents and featured the signature belt. The belt added a structure to her attire. This outfit of hers was also layered with a dotted breezy shrug and she wore complementing bottoms with her ensemble. She carried a smart black box bag with her, which was by Mark Cross and went well with her attire. Sonam accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. Sonam elevated her look with a small black bindi and the braided side-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    Deepika Padukone Fashion
    PC: Neha Chandrakant

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone wore a bright yellow ruffled sari by the same designer. She wore this vibrant attire for a BOF event, which was also graced by Sabyasachi. Her high-neck yellow ensemble came with a bow and it featured asymmetrical drape that was beautifully pleated. Her ensemble was kaftan-sleeved and featured a floor-length pallu. She accessorised her look with elaborate statement earring and those sassy golden shades came from Elie Saab. Her makeup was notched up by a matte pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

     

