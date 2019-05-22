Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Modern Suit At Cannes 2019 Has A Timeless Touch And She Looks Flawless Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja finally gave us a break from the dramatic red carpet gowns at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She balanced minimalism with maximalist with a modern suit that was designed by one of her favourites, Ralph & Russo. It was a contemporary, edgy number but her styling done by her sister, Rhea, gave the look a timeless appeal. Sonam's look had an edge and she looked distinctive. Sonam's attire had a voice, not noise.

Sharp and meticulously detailed, Sonam's tuxedo suit was dipped in the classic ivory hue. It featured a plunging neckline, thereby giving her ensemble a bold touch. Sonam pulled it off effortlessly and slayed it in style. It was a perfectly tailored outfit with crisp cuts and tapered pants. The classy jacket of hers was cinched at the waist and the voluminous drape was tied to the sleek belt. A tuxedo with a drape may not be a new concept on the international red carpet now but this number and look of Sonam's seemed very refreshing.

However, after Sonam's all-white ensemble, we felt that this year at Cannes, ivory seemed to be the ruling colour for the Indian celebs. She completed her look with Jimmy Choo white pumps, which added to the all-white look. Sonam, who did a photoshoot for Chopard earlier today, accentuated her look with a statement Chopard neckpiece. Her pear-shaped emeralds, white gold, and diamonds necklace came from the Red Carpet Collection of the brand whereas cushion-shaped emeralds, diamonds, platinum drop earrings were from Haute Joaillerie Collection of Chopard. The makeup was dewy with dominating smoky winged kohl with pink eye shadow and a glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look. Sonam attended the premiere of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead. Mrs. Ahuja looked flawless. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.