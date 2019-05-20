Just In
- 52 min ago Diana Penty's Cannes Wardrobe Took A Feathered Turn And We Love It
- 8 hrs ago Huma Qureshi’s Cannes 2019 Red Carpet Gown Is Totally Surreal And Gives Waves Effect
- 10 hrs ago Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Begins Her Cannes 2019 Journey With This Mermaid-cut Textured Gown
- 11 hrs ago Diana Penty Impresses With These Two Distinctive Outfits At Cannes 2019
Don't Miss
- Finance Adani Group Shares Rally 16% On Exit Polls Outcome
- News Goa SSC result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at this time
- Technology Redmi K20 Pro to support slow-motion video recording at 960fps
- Automobiles Fiat’s Plan To Stay Afloat — Surviving The Lean Phase
- Movies Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections Day 11: Mahesh Babu's Movie Remains Invincible
- Sports Barcelona held, Real Madrid end La Liga campaign with 12th loss
- Education WB Madhyamik Result 2019 Likely To Be Released on May 21
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Diana Penty's Chic Feather Yellow Dress Made Us Miss Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Cannes 2015 Gown
Diana Penty and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Cannes wardrobe have something in common. Guess what? Well, the answer is a simple one. It is their love for the colour yellow and feathery details. Both the divas, have stunned us with their yellow-feathered outfits at Cannes. While Sonam wore the yellow feathered gown at Cannes 2015 for her red carpet appearance, Diana donned a feathered yellow dress recently at this year's Cannes. Diana absolutely made us want to revisit Sonam's gown, which was surreal and impressive.
Sonam doesn't play it safe when it comes to fashion and loves experimenting. She did, one way back in 2015, and it invited mixed views. However, we thought she looked rather outstanding in her ensemble, which was by Elie Saab. The actress donned a sheer ballroom gown that was a feathery delight and pulled it off gracefully. It was a fascinating number and Sonam notched up her look with a bright pink lip shade and stunning earrings. The middle-parted bun completed her red carpet look.
And four years later, with Diana's Atelier Zuhra dress the canary yellow bird-inspired outfit trend came back to the forefront. Diana's ensemble was also adorned with feathers but hers was more of a chic party-wear with a structured silhouette. Diana absolutely slayed it. So, what do you think about these yellow-feathery dress? Let us know that.