Diana Penty's Chic Feather Yellow Dress Made Us Miss Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Cannes 2015 Gown

Diana Penty and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Cannes wardrobe have something in common. Guess what? Well, the answer is a simple one. It is their love for the colour yellow and feathery details. Both the divas, have stunned us with their yellow-feathered outfits at Cannes. While Sonam wore the yellow feathered gown at Cannes 2015 for her red carpet appearance, Diana donned a feathered yellow dress recently at this year's Cannes. Diana absolutely made us want to revisit Sonam's gown, which was surreal and impressive.

Sonam doesn't play it safe when it comes to fashion and loves experimenting. She did, one way back in 2015, and it invited mixed views. However, we thought she looked rather outstanding in her ensemble, which was by Elie Saab. The actress donned a sheer ballroom gown that was a feathery delight and pulled it off gracefully. It was a fascinating number and Sonam notched up her look with a bright pink lip shade and stunning earrings. The middle-parted bun completed her red carpet look.

And four years later, with Diana's Atelier Zuhra dress the canary yellow bird-inspired outfit trend came back to the forefront. Diana's ensemble was also adorned with feathers but hers was more of a chic party-wear with a structured silhouette. Diana absolutely slayed it. So, what do you think about these yellow-feathery dress? Let us know that.