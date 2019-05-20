ENGLISH

    Diana Penty's Cannes Wardrobe Took A Feathered Turn And We Love It

    Diana Penty Cannes
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Diana Penty took a costume-ish turn at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She gave us back to back feather-inspired outfits, which were absolutely stunning. One was a vibrant dress and the other was a red-carpet voluminous gown. Let's find out the feather details in those ensembles and decode her impressive looks.

    Diana Penty Cannes Film Festival 2019
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    The Bright Yellow Dress

    Well, it was certainly feather weather for Diana in this sunshine yellow dress, which came from Atelier Zuhra. She wore this sparkling number for the photoshoot and quite effortlessly looked beyond awesome. It was a sheer number, which was figure-flattering and accentuated by ruffled feather details. There was a whiff of subtle textural element to her number. She teamed her number with nude pencil heels and allowed her dress to shine. The look was jewellery-free and minimal. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The slick tresses gave a wet effect and she made a strong case for this trend. Diana's number was totally summer-worthy.

    Diana Penty Fashion
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    The Red Carpet Gown

    Not Just Kangana Ranaut, Diana also selected a Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo gown for her debut Cannes red carpet moment. She looked absolutely gorgeous and with that side-parted impeccable bun brought alive the vintage Hollywood glamour. She wore a peach-hued décolletage ball gown, which was layered and Diana looked straight out of a fairytale. The gown was notched up by dreamy embellishements and feathery accents. She paired her attire with Allegra earrings, which complemented her look and came from de Grisogono. The bold red lip shade completed her red carpet look.

    So, which feathery attire of Diana's impressed you more? Let us know in the comment section.

     

