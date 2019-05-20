Diana Penty Impresses With These Two Distinctive Outfits At Cannes 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty surprised us with her distinctive fashion game at Cannes 2019. This is her debut at the prestigious film festival and we feel she has made some stunning ensemble choices. Right from her golden tassel dress to her ivory abstract sculptural sari, the diva has amazed us with her outfits. Fashionably, Diana is proving to be unstoppable and she continued her strong attire game with a floral dress and a colour-blocked evening attire. Let's decode both her outfits and looks.

The Floral Dress

For the photoshoot, she stunned us in a Blumarine tuxedo-styled outfit that was nuanced by crisp sartorial cuts and razor-sharp edges. Her collared ensemble featured a black base and was accentuated by humungous pink and red roses. It was a refreshing ensemble and gave us spring vibes. This attire of hers was detailed with a prominent slit and she paired it with thigh-high bossy boots, which came from Louboutin. Diana's complementing tote bag also came from the same brand. The quirky earrings were from Viange. The makeup was enhanced by pink touches and marked by a vibrant pink lip shade and a matching eye shadow. The long ponytail completed her look of the day.

The Colour-Blocked Bow Attire

Like Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty also made a strong case for bow-inspired gowns. She wore this statement number for the Chopard party, which was hosted by Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The attire was designed by Celia Kritharioti and it consisted of a jet-black pantsuit, which was strapless. Her pantsuit featured a very structured metallic black bodice and she teamed it with matching matte black flared pants. The stunning feature was the dramatic blush-pink bow that cascaded like a drape and gave her attire a gown finish. The metallic black purse came from the label, Be Chic. Her makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and heavy kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her party avatar.

