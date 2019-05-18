ENGLISH

    Diana Penty Makes A Strong Cannes Film Festival Debut With A Tassel Dress And Statement Boots

    Diana Penty Cannes
    Instagram

    Like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diana Penty also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and she made a strong debut too with her impressive attire. The actress and supermodel graced the Chopard party and she was a sartorial perfection. Diana definitely gave us an OOTN moment and her look was pure gold. There was perfection in her styling and makeup. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the night.

    So, Diana came dressed in a tassel dress that was dipped in gold. Her jaw-dropping number was designed by Celia Kritharioti and she exuded retro glamour with her dress. A poetic cascade of tassels enhanced her bataeu-neckline shift outfit, which was full-sleeved and accentuated her slender frame. Diana's dress exuded sheer grandeur and magnificence. Another statement number were those complementing boots, which were also created by the same designer.

    Diana Penty Cannes Film Festival 2019
    Instagram

    Those boots were made for walking and were spruced up by sheer accents and elaborate embellishment. Her boots were highlighted by floral threadwork and jewel tones. Well, we absolutely loved this sparkly addition and this completed her golden diva look. The makeup was notched up by glittery golden eye shadow and a subtle pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her party avatar. Diana Penty absolutely wooed us. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
