Attending A Wedding Soon? Here Are The Divas-inspired Pink Outfits For Inspiration Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This wedding season, let pink be the colour that inspires you the most. So, if you are looking forward to attending a wedding or wedding functions, we have got you covered. Hansika Motwani, Diana Penty, and Mehreen Pirzadaa are the divas who gave us pink outfit goals. We have decoded their outfits for you.

Hansika Motwani's Pink Embellished Lehenga

For her brother's wedding, Hansika Motwani looked stunning in her pink lehenga that was designed by Abhinav Mishra. Her sleeveless blouse was accentuated by striped details and ruffled accents and the skirt was adorned with intricate mirror-work embroidery. She teamed her ensemble with complementing dupatta that had floral accents. Hansika wore sports shoes with her ensemble and for the Mehendi and Sangeet function, we thought it was a good idea. However, you can also wear this outfit to the reception. The statement danglers and the dainty tiara with maang tikka were from Outhouse. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl. The softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Mehreen Pirzadaa's Pink Suit

Mehreen Pirzadaa looked gorgeous in a pink suit as she wished her followers a Happy Holi. Her suit was ideal for the Sangeet ceremony and came from Pink City by Sarika. It was a plain pink suit but the kurta was enhanced by meticulously-done embroidery on the neckline and sleeves. She teamed her kurta with matching pink pyjamis but the real highlight of her attire was her dupatta. The dupatta featured white-toned accents and intricate floral border. She paired her ensemble with golden embellished juttis. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Diana Penty's Patterned Pink Lehenga

Diana Penty also flaunted a lehenga, which came from RI Ritu Kumar. Perfect for attending weddings, her lehenga was accentuated by floral-patterned blouse that was enhanced by subtle mirror-work. The magenta skirt featured golden stripes and intricate patterns with purple piping and gold embellished border. She draped her lehenga with a pink mukaish dupatta that featured pom-poms. The elaborate choker notched up her look. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose pink attire did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram