Aditi Rao Hydari, Jasmin Bhasin, And Other Divas Have Outfit Ideas If You Are Thinking Of Mall-Outing

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Pink Separates Want to wear something fun and vibrant to the mall? Well, Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit is perfect for you. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actress wore a two-piece set from the label, Summer Somewhere. Her pink attire consisted of a sleeveless crop top and shorts, accentuated by white floral accents. She also inspired us to invest in flip flops, which looked really cool with her ensemble and came from Havaianas India. She accessorised her look with delicate double-layered neckpieces and wore a printed band that helped tie her tresses. Her accessories came from Accessorize India and Lune. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink eye shadow, contoured pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.

Sanya Malhotra’s Top And Pencil Skirt Looking forward to attending a brunch date at your favourite mall? If yes, Sanya Malhotra has an outfit goal for you. The Ludo actress looked smart and sassy in her colour-blocked ensemble. She wore a crisp white collared shirt with folded sleeves and tucked in an emerald-green pencil skirt. It was a smart combination and we also loved her smart checkered purse. She spruced up her look with dainty necklaces and chic studs. The makeup was enhanced by matte dark-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted short curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tara Sutaria’s Printed Kaftan Outfit If you want to casually roam about in the mall, Tara Sutaria's kaftan outfit is ideal for you. Designed by Arpita Mehta, the actress wore a Mother of pearl geometric print kaftan, which was crafted out of silk fabric and featured cowrie shell detailing. Her ensemble was enhanced by overlapping detail and she carried a shiny silver metallic purse with her in a cross-bodied style. She teamed her outfit with silver embellished slippers and the makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail wrapped up her look. Tara kept her look jewellery-free.

Diana Penty’s Bomber Jacket And Jeggings If you want to keep yourself warm yet stylish for a mall outing, Diana Penty is the fashion inspiration you need. The actress was styled by Namita Alexander and looked amazing as ever. Diana flaunted a blue denim baroque bomber jacket with leaf patterns and carried a matching sling bag from Gaya. She colour-blocked her blue bomber jacket with white jeggings, which went well with her top. Diana teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes and enhanced her look with pink lip shade. The side-parted pinned long tresses completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Shirt And Midi Skirt Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Bhumi Pednekar's outfit is ideal if you are planning on attending an event at the mall. She wore an outfit that came from the label, Notebook. The actress wore a white shirt that was collared and featured an overlapping bodice. She paired her top with a brown-hued high-waist midi skirt. The midi skirt was belted and featured a button-down. Bhumi looked smart and teamed her attire with complementing brown sandals. She notched up her look with stylish earrings from Misho. The makeup was highlighted by minty-pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.