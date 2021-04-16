Your Long Dresses Edit Ft. Karishma Tanna, Diana Penty, And Mouni Roy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days with scorching summers, a billowy and soft long dress can offer respite from the heat, which is why the long or maxi dresses are trending. And speaking about the long dresses, recently the B-town divas, Karishma Tanna, Diana Penty, and Mouni Roy, flaunted gorgeous maxis that we found so stunning and comfy. We have decoded their outfits for you for some soothing fashion inspiration.

Karishma Tanna's Tie And Dye Long Dress

Karishma Tanna not only gave us vacay goals but also outfit goals with her dresses. The Sanju actress has been holidaying in Goa and this tie and dye dress of hers totally caught our attention. Styled by Shrushti Gupta, she wore a Bloom tie and dye cotton silk high-low dress from the label, Dziine by Deepa Verma. Her dress was sleeveless with gathered bodice and long flowy skirt. It was accentuated by blue-toned dye patterns on an ivory base. Priced at INR 6,900, Karishma looked pretty in her dress. Her makeup was fresh and natural with pink lip shade and the softly-curled shoulder-length tresses completed her look.

Diana Penty's Botanic Maxi Co-ords

While Diana Penty wore separates, her co-ords gave a maxi dress look. The brand ambassador of Forever New India, Diana wore a matching blouse and skirt from the label. She wore a green and yellow floral-patterned outfit, which we thought was so summery and fresh. Diana teamed her Eliza off-shoulder co-ord blouse with an Aria tiered maxi skirt from the label. Her blouse was priced at INR 3,200 and the skirt was priced at 4,600. Styled by Namita Alexander, Diana accessorised her look with metallic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The side-swept short wavy tresses rounded out her look. Posed confidently with azure pool in the backdrop, Diana Penty was a vision in her long dress.

Mouni Roy's Multi-Patterned Maxi Dress

Mouni Roy also looked amazing in her long dress, which came from the label Suti. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, she wore a maxi dress from the label. It was a sleeveless number with a structured bodice and flared skirt in contrasting patterns. Her dress was accentuated by stripes and floral accents and dipped in the shades of indigo-blue, ivory, and brown. Her makeup was marked by matte dark pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted streaked tresses completed her look.

So, whose long dress did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram