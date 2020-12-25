Christmas 2020: Diana Penty And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Have Christmas Sweater Style Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Christmas is here and we wonder who's got a present for us. Well, that's wishful thinking and we shouldn't be so fixated on the idea of getting a Christmas gift (otherwise heartbreaks, right!). However, apart from thinking about a Christmas gift, we also would want to dress up on the occasion of Christmas but in woollens. So, this Christmas, while most of us would be staying at home because of Covid-19 pandemic, we have some Christmas-worthy sweater goals for you. Diana Penty and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are the divas, who have inspired us with their sweater looks, which we have decoded for you.

Courtesy: Diana Penty's Instagram

Diana Penty's Sweater Look

Diana Penty wore not an ugly but a very gorgeous and Christmas-perfect that totally had our attention. The actress, who inspired us to stay fashionable this year, dropped another casual look of hers, which we so loved. So, she wore a white-hued knitted sweater that was accentuated by Santa design with reindeer horns. The sweater also had a bell, which is also what made this cute sweater even more eye-catching. The subtle patterns upped her sweater look and she paired it with a pair of folded denims. Diana was all smiles and this is the look which we all can ace this Christmas.

Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Sweater Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was posed with Nick Jonas and she flaunted the sweater style. The actress wore a polo-neck white sweater that was also knitted and seemed warm and paired it with a silk cream-hued skirt, which went well with her sweater. With this look of hers, Priyanka Chopra gave us a fashion goal. The diva teamed her ensemble with brown boots, which enhanced her diva look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and her fringe tresses completed her look. If you are planning to party this Christmas, this is the look you can ace.

So, whose look will you try this Christmas? Let us know that.

Merry Christmas!