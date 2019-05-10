ENGLISH

    After Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty Also Rocked The Denim And Vibrant Footwear Trend

    By
    |
    Diana Penty SOTY 2

    Diana Penty also graced the screening event of 'Student of the Year 2' and she opted for a denim number for the occasion. Her dress had a whiff of quirkiness but it was her shoes that were totally slay-worthy. Diana looked awesome and gave us street-style goals of the day.

    Diana Penty Fashion

    The actress wore a denim dress that was off-shouldered with half sleeves. It was a distressed shirt dress with a subtle front slit and a button-down. Well, the dress looked absolutely sassy and fuss-free to us. Diana's dress was slightly towards the flared side and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

    Diana Penty Style

    Coming to her sports shoes, they were dipped in the neon green shade and contrasted her denim blue dress. We also have a feeling that teaming a denim outfit with vibrant footwear is going to become a trend. Remember a week ago, Deepika Padukone also rocked this trend. Speaking about Diana, her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Diana Penty's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: diana penty celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
