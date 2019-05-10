After Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty Also Rocked The Denim And Vibrant Footwear Trend Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty also graced the screening event of 'Student of the Year 2' and she opted for a denim number for the occasion. Her dress had a whiff of quirkiness but it was her shoes that were totally slay-worthy. Diana looked awesome and gave us street-style goals of the day.

The actress wore a denim dress that was off-shouldered with half sleeves. It was a distressed shirt dress with a subtle front slit and a button-down. Well, the dress looked absolutely sassy and fuss-free to us. Diana's dress was slightly towards the flared side and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

Coming to her sports shoes, they were dipped in the neon green shade and contrasted her denim blue dress. We also have a feeling that teaming a denim outfit with vibrant footwear is going to become a trend. Remember a week ago, Deepika Padukone also rocked this trend. Speaking about Diana, her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Diana Penty's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.