Diana Penty's Benarasi Brocade Coat Is What Makes Her Attire So Special Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty upped her style quotient at the FICCI FLO event. The diva is absolutely experimental with her looks and this time too, she proved us that her fashion sense is awesome indeed. The 'Cocktail' actress wore separates for the occasion but it was her coat that truly elevated her look. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Diana's attire was designed by Saaksha & Kinni and it consisted of a cropped blouse and straight-fit pants. Her ensemble was checkered and she notched it up with this Benarasi brocade coat that was accentuated by golden floral accents. It was an interesting pairing and we are pretty sure that with this, Diana must have given a style goal to discerning ladies.

Styled by Namita Alexander, the actress paired her ensemble with black Balenciaga pumps. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. Adding to that, she accentuated her side-swept wavy tresses with those shimmery hair clips. So, what do you think about Diana Penty's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.