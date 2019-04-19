Diana Penty's White Pantsuit Is The Elegant Wear You Need For Formal Office Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

When it comes to fashion, Diana Penty is unstoppable. The diva wore an all white ensemble for the Estée Lauder event recently and wowed us with her outfit. She kept it simple and elegant in her Zara outfit and gave us goals for a formal office party. Adding to that her minimal styling also notched up her avatar.

So, Diana wore a pantsuit, which was structured and classy. Her attire consisted of a short jacket and a white camisole, which she paired with flared pants. Well, with this attire, she made a strong case for white pantsuits. Also, Diana teamed her ensmble with white white-hued heels that added to the all-white look.

As for the accessories, she kept it light with statement rings and delicate studs. Her jewellery came from the label, Misho by Suhani Parekh. Her makeup was a cross between nude and dewy tones and she notched it up with a bold red lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept hairdo rounded out her avatar. Diana looked impeccable. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.