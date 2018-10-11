ENGLISH

Celebration Of Passionate Life, That's What Diana Penty's Showstopper Attire Is About

By
Diana Penty fashion

This collection by Vidhi Wadhwani narrated the story of her experience in Japan. Her collection was about her perception of the country- the thoughts travelling in Japan left her with. The title of Vidhi's collection was 'Ikigai', which means 'a reason for being'. To elaborate it further, her ensembles rejoiced a life full of passion and purpose. She approached the collection with a minimalist attitude and great precision.

Diana Penty showstopper

Diana Penty walked down the ramp for the designer. She sashayed down the ramp ever so casually with a hand in her pocket. Well, her separates attire had an informal touch and on the second thought, the outfit did bring alive the meaning of the collection. Diana's ensemble reflected enthusiasm but with a certain restraint. It was not a type of an attire for a person, who will shout out from the rooftop, but an equally passionate person, who could be silently walking, unassumingly on the streets. There was a tinge of androgyny to the collection, hence the term, 'person'.

Diana Penty India Fashion Week

Her attire was about traditional past meeting modern techniques. The edges were not sharp but blurred. Yes, the attire did talk about the time of blurred lines. The cropped blouse with a slight bateau neckline was very 70s but the slit gave her top a contemporary touch. The matching ivory pants met cutting-edge technology, quite literally.

Diana Penty Movies

However, the jacket was what made us nostalgic. It was a crisp-collared piece with kimono sleeves and the intricate textures reminded us of the days of walking through the fabric markets with our mothers. It was a standalone beautiful jacket that could softly lit up any attire. Diana paired her outfit with beige-hued sandals.

Diana Penty Insta

She wore metallic accessories, which went perfectly well with her outfit. Her makeup was light and spruced by a pink lip shade. Her middle-parted sleek tresses rounded off her look. Diana Penty looked gorgeous and it was nice to see her on the ramp again.

Diana Penty latest news
    Read more about: fashion bollwyood diana penty
    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 19:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
