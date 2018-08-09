Diana Penty's Fusion Wear Is About Simple Floral Prints And Sinuous Drapes

There is something so intriguing about Diana Penty's style. It is never the same and it can't be summarised in a word. Her fashion is layered, diverse, rooted, and yet trendy. She can quite effortlessly switch from a simple T-shirt and jeans to an embellished lehenga. Pretty much like her movie career graph, Diana Penty makes her own rules when it comes to her fashion sensibilities too.

So, of late she wore an Abraham & Thakore fusion attire for 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' promotions. Her attire of the day encapsulated high-profile glamour and innocence. It seemed like a cocktail recipe of basic floral prints and clever drapes. The designer duo absolutely incorporated sustainable fabrics into her outfit and Diana looked effortlessly charming.

There was something very poetic about her outfit. It reminded us of the easy breezy childhood days. It was perhaps the red and green nature-inspired prints or the classic pallu drape that made us nostalgic. Her bodice was collared, half-sleeved, and appeared like a shirt. The bodice definitely gave her mostly-asymmetrical attire a structure.

Her Apala by Sumit danglers gave her western look an ethnic touch. The danglers seemed tribal-inspired and what also accentuated her look, was her footwear from Aprajita Toor. Her black-hued flat sandals went perfectly well with her attire and with this choice, she might also bring back Kolahpuri-chappals back in trend.

Diana's makeup was natural and given light touches. Her side-swept hairdo spruced up her look and the lady looked straight out of a modern fairytale.