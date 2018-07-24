Diana Penty's Midi Skirt Is Totally Boho And A Perfect Monsoon Wear

Diana Penty is the queen of rocking casual avatars. The actress, who rose to fame ever since her debut movie, 'Cocktail', seems to have a wonderfully curated wardrobe. She can wear just about anything and that includes a crochet gown and make it look so comfy. In other words, the gorgeous actress is totally effortless, when it comes to style.

So, an ex-Xavierite, Diana recently attended the Malhar Festival at St. Xavier's college and absolutely stunned us. She came to the college looking so cool and yet so sassy. She wore a simple top and not-so-simple skirt from AND and pulled off her attire with so much aplomb.

Diana's attire was dipped in muted tones and so, it made for a perfect monsoon wear. Her spaghetti top was figure hugging and she teamed her kickass top with a brown midi skirt. Her skirt was asymmetrical and featured a small side slit, which made her skirt look unique.

We totally loved her Boho skirt and she paired her outfit with chic black-hued sandals. We thought her sleek pendant chains definitely elevated her style quotient.

Diana's makeup was light and her messy long tresses rounded off her head-turning look.

Diana Penty, you just gave us an amazing skirt goal for this weekend. Keep on inspiring us stylishly!