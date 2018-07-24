Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Diana Penty's Midi Skirt Is Totally Boho And A Perfect Monsoon Wear

By
Diana Penty Fashion

Diana Penty is the queen of rocking casual avatars. The actress, who rose to fame ever since her debut movie, 'Cocktail', seems to have a wonderfully curated wardrobe. She can wear just about anything and that includes a crochet gown and make it look so comfy. In other words, the gorgeous actress is totally effortless, when it comes to style.

So, an ex-Xavierite, Diana recently attended the Malhar Festival at St. Xavier's college and absolutely stunned us. She came to the college looking so cool and yet so sassy. She wore a simple top and not-so-simple skirt from AND and pulled off her attire with so much aplomb.

Diana's attire was dipped in muted tones and so, it made for a perfect monsoon wear. Her spaghetti top was figure hugging and she teamed her kickass top with a brown midi skirt. Her skirt was asymmetrical and featured a small side slit, which made her skirt look unique.

Diana Penty Western Looks

We totally loved her Boho skirt and she paired her outfit with chic black-hued sandals. We thought her sleek pendant chains definitely elevated her style quotient.

Diana's makeup was light and her messy long tresses rounded off her head-turning look.

Diana Penty, you just gave us an amazing skirt goal for this weekend. Keep on inspiring us stylishly!

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How To Use Rose Water to Heal Dry Skin?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood diana penty
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue