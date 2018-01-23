Diana Penty Gave A New Twist To Her Chikankari Style

Diana Penty was spotted last night in Bandra, looking quite classy in a set of traditional attire. The ethnic avatar of Diana was quite impressive. She was wearing a peach coloured long Lucknow Chikankari kurta with a pair of white palazzo pants.

The maxi-kurta cropped diagonally gave a Western touch to the stunning traditional look. That was the USP of the look and we actually loved it.

You too can try to tailor your next Chikankari kurta the same way as Diana.

The traditional look made the actress look very pretty and she carried it with so much elegance. Her traditional look got completed with a tan sling bag and a pair of slip-on flats.