Esha Gupta V/S Diana Penty: Whose Outfit Was More Extraordinary?

Esha Gupta and Diana Penty also had the mercury soaring at GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018. Both the actresses made a strong case for pants and looked absolutely gorgeous. While Esha had the mercury soaring, Diana added the 'quirk quotient' to the party. The divas gave us two extraordinary outfits, which were for a change, not the usual gowns and dresses.

So, let's decode their attires of the night and then you can tell us, whose outfit you loved more.

1. Esha Gupta

The lady with the smouldering looks, Esha Gupta sported a jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi. Her round-necked jumpsuit was full-sleeved with flared pants. It was a sheer lace attire, which was adorned with sparkling black-hued floral accents. This detailing gave her outfit a party wear touch and the ensemble was given a structure with an enormous black-hued belt. Her jewellery was from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and she carried a Judith Leiber clutch. Esha teamed her attire with Christian Louboutin pumps. Her makeup was nude and her wavy tresses rounded off her look.

2. Diana Penty

Diana Penty went for a fun look and totally left us intrigued with her attire. She wore a muted-toned top and paired it with glittering pants. The actress wore a shiny silver-hued cropped blouse, which had a sporty touch and partially cloaked it with a full-sleeved beige-hued jacket that came from the label, Ezra. The jacket gave her attire an interesting dimension. She wore a shimmering and a tad bit flared black pants from H&M and teamed it with matching pumps from YSL. Her jewellery came from Valliyan by Nitya Arora. Her makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and her curly tresses rounded off her look.