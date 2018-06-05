Subscribe to Boldsky
Want Some Hot Denim Goals? Take Cues From The Sexy Esha Gupta

By Devika
Esha Gupta fashion

Denims are forever, right? And let's get that straight, most of us have at least one denim outfit in our closets. Like white shirts, denims can never go out of fashion, and so we are always fishing for some new denim wear ideas. This one fabric can totally elevate our style quotient and instantly make us all things classy and sassy.

But do you find yourself running out of ideas? Don't be disappointed because actress Esha Gupta is here to show you how to nail the denim look this monsoon. This sultry diva is one of the sexiest in Bollywood and she looked totally hot in the cool all-denim look.

Esha Gupta fashion

Esha rocked the in-vogue distressed style by donning a pretty much light blue collared ripped jacket that perfectly fitted her svelte figure. She paired her jacket with a little-less ripped straight fit jeans and man-oh-man, she had us absolutely drooling all over.

Well, Esha is hot and she knows it too well! And if the hotness factor was not enough, the 'Rustom' actress also wore a sinuous royal blue bra. She had no problems sporting this rather revealing look. In fact, she gave a new definition to 'confidence' with her smoky avatar.

Styled to T, Esha's side-swept wavy copper tresses and plum lip shade and eyeshadow were spot-on.

Esha Gupta fashion

For sure, your eyes are on her jacket like us, isn't it? If you are too uncomfortable with the idea of the bra, you can even pair this outfit with the same-hued tight spaghetti top or a crop top. And that would too make you look hot and happening.

So, are you emulating this look any time soon? Let us know in the comments section.

    esha gupta
    Tuesday, June 5, 2018
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
