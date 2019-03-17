Wow! Diana Penty And Aditi Rao Hydari Totally Inspired Us To Drape A Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The grand finale at the FDCI's India Fashion Week 2019 was centred on the theme, 'The Six Yards Of'. Sponsored by Lotus Make-Up, the show was about myriad interpretations of a fluid traditional garment, sari. A number of designers including Rohit Bal, Wendell Rodricks, Rimzim Dadu, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Aggarwal, Payal Khandwala, Raw Mango by Sanjay Garg among others presented their understanding of sari. Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty were the showstoppers and absolutely amazed us.

Talking about Aditi first, she wore a traditional sari rooted in the past heritage. The 'Padmaavat' actress wore a black silk sari, which was accentuated by gold floral motifs and enhanced by a metallic golden border. She teamed it with a matching backless blouse, which was adorned with subtle motifs. Aditi accessorised her look with temple jewellery. She wore an intricately done neckpiece, elaborate bangles, and complementing jhumkis. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her impeccable look.

Diana, on the other hand, also wore a black sari but her look was contemporary. She wore a gorgeous sari, which was enhanced by subtle gold motifs and meticulously done floral border. Diana paired her sari with a sleeveless black blouse and wore a modern chic choker and sleek danglers to up her style quotient. The makeup was nude-toned with a dramatic red lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her showstopper avatar. We thought both looked equally stunning. So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.